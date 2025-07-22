Newcastle United ‘plot’ exciting future for new signing ‘spotted’ in stands at Celtic

Newcastle United’s newest signing Seung-soo Park watched on as the Magpies were defeated 4-0 against Celtic on Saturday.

There was very little for the 10,000 Newcastle United fans that had made the trip to Celtic Park to shout about on Saturday afternoon. Eddie Howe’s side, admittedly in their first match of pre-season save for a training game against Carlisle United, were disappointing throughout and barely threatened to give something for the thousands backing them to cheer.

However, there was one keen spectator in the stands at Celtic Park as 18-year-old Park watched his new side in action for the first time . Despite reported interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Newcastle United were able to swoop for the teenager’s signature in a deal that was completed late last week.

Park, who holds the record for being the K-League 2’s youngest ever player, completed a medical last week and, whilst an official announcement from Newcastle United is awaited, is a Magpies player. Park’s signing comes just days before Howe’s side jet-off to Asia to take part in a number of pre-season matches.

The Magpies will play games against Arsenal (Sunday 27 July), a K-League XI (Wednesday 30 July) and Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday 3 August) during their trip. The clash against the Gunners will take place in Singapore, whilst their next two games will be played in South Korea.

Newcastle United’s plan for Seung-soo Park

Park is the latest young player to join Newcastle United from abroad as they continue a renewed push to sign some of the world’s brightest young talents. Baran Yildiz joined from Turkey earlier this year, whilst Vakhtang Salia will move from Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 next month.

Antonio Cordero also joined the club from Malaga earlier this month. However, unlike the latter who is expected to be loaned out by the Magpies to continue his development in senior football, Park is expected to remain on Tyneside and compete for a place in the Under-21’s set up.

Park, as a winger who is comfortable on both sides of the pitch, will hope to impress in the club’s academy system and potentially force himself into the first-team in seasons to come. On Saturday, Sean Neave, Travis Hernes and Alex Murphy all got valuable game time at Celtic Park, whilst Lewis Miley started in Howe’s midfield three.

There is hope that a clear pathway from the academy system to the first-team can be developed on Tyneside and players that impress in the youth system are given a chance in the senior side if and when they are deemed able to cope with the demands of senior football. However, that pathway has a small hurdle blocking its path just now.

The Magpies are currently without an Under-21’s lead coach following the departure of Diarmuid O’Carroll. After an impressive campaign last year, his first year in the role, O’Carroll moved to take up a job with Sparta Prague.

Newcastle are now on the lookout for their third U21’s coach in as many seasons. Robbie Stockdale has taken control of the team following O’Carroll’s departure and is among the frontrunners to be named as permanent successor.