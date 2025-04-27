Will Osula and Eddie Howe | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Ipswich Town was capped off by Will Osula netting his first ever Premier League goal.

The former Sheffield United man scored his first Newcastle United goal against Bromley in the FA Cup back in January, unleashing a stunning strike into the top corner to wrap up a win for his side. And on Saturday, he netted his first ever Premier League goal as he headed home a delicious Kieran Trippier corner to seal a comfortable win for the Magpies.

Osula, as he has for much of the campaign, had to be patient on Saturday as he began the game on the substitutes bench. However, his impact on the game was almost instantaneous as he nodded home to send St James' Park, who had been enjoying numerous rounds of his catchy song, into raptures.

Ever an exciting presence on the pitch, Osula continued a trend of eye-catching and energetic performances in a black-and-white shirt, ones that have had supporters clamouring to see more of him on the pitch. Whether he’s played through the middle or out wide, Osula is a real livewire and someone that Eddie Howe believes has all the talents to impress in the game.

Eddie Howe’s Will Osula verdict

Howe, who was on the touchline for the first time in almost three weeks on Saturday, watched on as his side secured a vital win in their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Post-match, the Magpies boss was asked about Osula’s performance and what the future could hold for him: “Yeah, I think it's a difficult one to judge,” United’s head coach admitted.

“But we think he's improved. Obviously the acid test will be when he performs on the pitch and in the team.

“Today I thought he was excellent. He came on the right wing which is a totally different position, that's obvious. It's a totally different position and different skill set to playing as a nine.

“But I thought he looked a real threat. He looked quick and athletic.

“And the goal I thought was an outstanding finish. He's 6'3", emerging on 6'4". So he needs to be a physical presence and he needs to use his aerial skills. Delighted that he got his first Premier League goal.”

Osula’s strike was far different from his first Magpies goal back in January, but it will be a goal that strikers all over the world would be proud to score as he nodded a whipped cross back over Alex Palmer’s outstretched glove and into the far corner. Thankfully for Osula, Ipswich’s appeals for a foul were waved away by Michael Salisbury with his strike, one described as ‘outstanding’ by Paul Merson, being allowed to stand.

“What a header by Osula,” Merson said on Sky Sports. “He’s come on as a sub and it’s an outswinging [corner], he rises and he heads it back where it came from. It’s a brilliant, unbelievable header.

“Three nil and that’s it. Newcastle United back into the European places and Ipswich relegated.”