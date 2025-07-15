Newcastle United Under-21s are back training for pre-season without a manager in place.

Newcastle confirmed the departure of Diarmuid O’Carroll as Under-21s lead coach last month, with the 38-year-old leaving the club after less than a season to take up a senior coaching role at Sparta Prague.

Now for the second summer in a row, Newcastle are looking to appoint a new Under-21s lead coach.

There have been calls for consistency and stability at academy level at Newcastle, who have experienced a high turnover of staff at various age groups in recent seasons.

The club have just announced Jack Ross in a new role of ‘head of football strategy’, which involves close work with the academy set-up. Ross had a brief spell in interim charge of Newcastle’s Under-21s side last season following Ben Dawson’s departure.

Newcastle’s academy set-up is more important than ever before for the club given the major advantages it provides when it comes to PSR. The academy not only has the potential to produce players for the first team such as Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff, but it also allows Newcastle to sell players for ‘pure profit’, such as Elliot Anderson and avoid PSR punishment.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has stressed that there is a clear pathway for academy players to break into the first-team and make an impact. Howe has regularly called upon Under-21 players to train with the first-team squad and even be named on the substitutes' bench.

Newcastle United Under-21s lead coach search

Newcastle Under-21s started the process of identifying O’Carroll’s replacement following his departure last month.

Now the process is coming to a close with several names under consideration.

Since Newcastle Under-21s returned to pre-season training last Monday, Robbie Stockdale has been leading the coaching on an interim basis. The former Sunderland caretaker manager was appointed as O’Carroll’s assistant back in February and is now in the running to be his successor.

Mail Online have claimed former Manchester United Under-18s lead coach Adam Lawrence is among the final four candidates being considered for the Under-21s position at Newcastle, with Stockdale also named.

Adam Lawrence looking for ‘next challenge’ after Manchester United exit

Lawrence left his role at Manchester United at the end of the 2024/25 season after four years at the club.

Following confirmation of his departure from Man United, Lawrence said: “It has been a privilege to work for Manchester United.

“It has been a very special few years with this group; I’ve been fortunate to work with many of this season’s Under-18s right through from the Under-16s level and witness their growth as people as well as players.

“During the last two years, all the staff across the Professional Development Phase can be very proud of the work we have done to support the players.

“The style of play, the focus on individual development and the culture of the Academy that we have supported; it has been a real privilege to play my part in helping the group.

“I’m now ready for the next challenge but I’ll always cherish the memories made at this great club and can’t wait to see what the future holds for the players I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”