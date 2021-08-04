Newcastle United under-23s have a lot to learn following Blyth Spartans friendly defeat

Newcastle United under-23s lost 3-0 to National League North side Blyth Spartans.

Goals from Robbie Dale, Dan Maguire and ex-Magpie youngster Lewis McNall saw off United on a disappointing night for Chris Hogg’s youngsters.

Despite some promising signs from winger Rosaire Longelo in the first-half, Newcastle rarely threatened the Blyth goal.

Longelo had an opportunity to open the scoring when he cut onto his right foot but he disappointingly struck way off target.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodrigo Vilca also featured but departed at the interval.

Only trialist Yasin Arai, Vilca’s replacement, was able to trouble Spartans goalkeeper Alex Mitchell when he saw his powerful effort smash the crossbar early in the second half.

Much like the struggles of the senior side, Newcastle failed to hold onto the ball for prolonged periods of time and then when the opportunity to attack came, they lacked creativity to carve out chances for striker Cameron Ferguson.

When players such as Jack Young, Joe White and Tom Allan, who have all impressed on senior duty this pre-season, are back in the squad, their strengths will allow the side to progress the ball quicker and create more chances.

And these players will certainly be needed once their Premier League 2 and Papa John’s Trophy campaigns get underway.

Newcastle’s PL2 campaign starts at home to Reading under-23s on Monday, August 16, followed by a trip to Birmingham City a week later.

The draw for the Papa John’s Trophy landed Newcastle with a difficult group featuring Sheffield Wednesday, Mansfield Town and Harrogate Town.

Hogg’s young guns played Harrogate in a pre-season friendly last month – narrowly falling to a 2-1 defeat.

Indeed, the result and performance by Newcastle at Croft Park, coupled with Saturday’s defeat to Gateshead, means that the team has plenty to work on ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United U23s: Dan Langley, Joe Oliver (Ryan Barrett 63’), Oisín McEntee, Brad Cross, Niall Brookwell, Reagan Thomson (Lucas De Bolle 46’), Stan Flaherty (Charlie Wiggett 78’), Rosaire Longelo (Adam Wilson 63’), Rodrigo Vilca (Trialist 46’), Cameron Ferguson (Dylan Stephenson 63’).

Sub not used: Max Thompson

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.