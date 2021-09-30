There is a Tyne-Tees derby tomorrow evening as Newcastle United Under-23’s host Middlesbrough Under-23’s in a Premier League 2 clash at St James’s Park.

The game, which will kick-off at 7pm, will also be streamed live on YouTube and on NUFC TV for free.

The Shields Gazette will also bring you full coverage of the game from Jordan Cronin live at St James’s Park.

Joe White and Elliot Anderson are expected to feature as they continue their quest to work their way into Steve Bruce’s first-team plans.

There could also be a debut for Mexican striker Santiago Munoz after his arrival to Tyneside on deadline day.

Season ticket holders can go to the match for free – adult tickets are priced at £3 whilst concessions cost just £1.

A win for the home side would see them leapfrog their local rivals in the table.

Newcstle United under 23's face Middlesbrough under 23's at St James's Park tomorrow (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

