Newcastle United unlikely to sign this international striker, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur eye sensational Barcelona deal plus more Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United will not pursue a permanent deal for Salomon Rondon once his season-long loan deal is up at St James's Park. The Venezuelan has started to four times for Rafa Benitez's side so far due to slight injury problems. (ChronicleLive)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to pay Jordi Alba's release clause. The Barcelona left-back has not yet renewed his contract with the Nou Camp club. (Sport)

READ MORE: Ex-Newcastle defender's insight into Alan Shearer and his feud with Ruud Gullit

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, will sign a new contract with the club. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing Barcelona forward Malcom, with the Brazilian getting little playing time at the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to sign a contract extension at the club. (London Evening Standard)

READ MORE: Newcastle United 5-1 Sunderland: Where are those Magpies players now?

Aaron Ramsey has been told by Arsenal his current deal with not be renewed and is free to leave the club in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is still an option for the vacant position at Real Madrid, despite reportedly being ruled as a candidate for the job. (AS)

Italian champions Juventus are expected to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, who is in the last year of his contract at Old Trafford. (London Evening Standard)

READ MORE: Newcastle United set to re-visit deal for Italian striker who is free to leave Serie A club

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who tried to buy Divock Origi in the summer, have re-joined the race to sign the Liverpool striker. (Birmingham Mail)

Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz, could leave for Real Madrid. (Daily Telegraph)