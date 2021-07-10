Newcastle United unveil first Castore home kit
Newcastle United today unveiled the club’s new home kit.
The club’s latest black and white top, made by Castore, has wider stripes and a "retro-inspired” granddad collar. The club had revealed its new blue training kit earlier this week.
Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles said: "I’m a big fan of the new home kit. The players have been really impressed with what they have seen so far. It’s obvious that a lot has gone into the technical side, too, so that the match and training kit is functional and benefits the players on the pitch. We’re looking forward to stepping out in it over the season, and to seeing our fans in their shirts inside the stadium again."
Martin Dubravka has modelled a pink goalkeeper top. Images of the shirts were leaked yesterday.
Castore have replaced Puma as the club’s kit supplier. It is available online and from the refurbished club store at St James’s Park.