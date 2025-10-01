Newcastle United latest news: TV channel and injury news ahead of Union Saint-Gilloise clash in Champions League.

Newcastle United head to Belgium for their first Champions League away match of the season when they face Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in their second league phase game of the campaign.

A defeat at home against Barcelona in their opening game of the competition means they head into today’s game pointless in their return to Europe and in desperate need of a win to boost their hopes of qualifying for the knockout round for the first time in their history. To do that, though, they must overcome a Saint-Gilloise side who won 3-1 away at PSV Eindhoven in their first Champions League match of the season last time out.

Saint-Gilloise were in Pot Four along with the Magpies when the draw for the league phase was made in August and whilst they will not be easy opponents, Eddie Howe’s side will be targeting a win in what, on paper anyway, is their easiest away game of the competition. A very late defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, though, has slightly dampened spirits ahead of tonight’s game and what looks like being a crucial clash against Ange Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise:

When is Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle United?

The Champions League game between Union Saint-Gilloise kicks-off at 5:45pm (UK time) at Lotto Stadium in Anderlecht. The match kicks-off at 6:45pm local time.

Is Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the game will be shown on TV in the United Kingdom. TNT Sports will show tonight’s game with coverage beginning at 5pm. The match can also be streamed online through Discovery + .

How else can Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle United be followed?

TalkSport 2 will have full radio commentary of tonight’s game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold in Belgium online, on our social media channels and in our new WhatsApp group.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury news?

Howe will again be without new signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey for his side’s trip to Belgium. The pair remain sidelined after picking up knee and ankle injuries and have a provisional return date of after the international break to come back to action.

Howe also has a major concern in the form of Tino Livramento to deal with. The former Southampton man was injured against Arsenal on Sunday and stretchered off the St James’ Park pitch.

Speaking about the defender post-match, Howe said: “It doesn't sound great. The fact he came off on a stretcher is not looking good.

“I've got no update to give you other than I know what you know. Seeing him go off in that manner was really distressing, I think, and he's been such a big player for us in so many different ways, you know, his versatility, his attitude, his quality.

“If we're going to miss that for any length of time, that's going to be a huge blow. I think it’s a knee [injury], yeah.”

Jamaal Lascelles will also not feature in Belgium. Newcastle’s club captain has not been included in their Champions League ‘List A’ squad and thus cannot feature in the league phase of the competition.