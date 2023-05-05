Arsenal will be hoping to build on their 3-1 midweek win over Chelsea against an in form Newcastle side who have won eight of their last nine Premier League matches. The Magpies have lost just once at St James' Park all season and will be looking for a repeat of last season's 2-0 win over The Gunners as they look to take a step closer to Champions League qualification.

While Newcastle sweat on the fitness of Allan Saint-Maximin and Sean Longstaff, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has ruled William Saliba out for the match due to his ongoing lower back injury. Saliba hasn't featured for Arsenal since picking up the injury against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League back in March.

"Not a lot of progress," Arteta said in his pre-match press conference. "He’s feeling better every day but he’s not been able still to have any activity around the first team so we don’t expect him to be with us."

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Gabriel is a doubt after being forced off in Tuesday's win over Chelsea. The Brazilian will be assessed ahead of the trip to St James' Park.

"We will have to see tomorrow how he is," Arteta added. "But yeah he could not finish the [Chelsea] game so that was a big sign for us. We’ll have to see how he is tomorrow."

