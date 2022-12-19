Newcastle host AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup fourth round match at St James's Park on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off) with a place in the quarter-final up for grabs. Guimaraes – who made just two substitute appearances at the World Cup with Brazil as they were knocked out on penalties by Croatia in the quarter-final – returned to Tyneside last week.

The 25-year-old midfielder didn’t feature in Newcastle's 2-1 friendly win over Rayo Vallecano as he watched on from the stands. But it is hoped he will be back involved for the midweek clash against The Cherries.

Still, United head coach Eddie Howe was giving little away regarding the availability of Guimaraes or other returning World Cup players such as Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar. Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope, both of whom were part of the England squad in Qatar, featured in Saturday’s friendly and are in contention once again.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on November 12, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Everyone has returned in a slightly different position but now their collective mind goes into Newcastle,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “Whatever has happened for that individual is now about coming back to our team and embracing everything that we are.

"I think the beauty of it is that we’re in a great position. Everything coming back here is very positive but I think it’s important for me to talk, get an understanding of how they feel and try and embrace them back into the team. We’re very happy to have them all back because they’re outstanding players.”

Despite being one of the Premier League’s standout midfield players so far this season, Guimaraes played just 84 minutes of group stage football in Qatar and was forced to watch on from the bench as the pre-tournament favourites crashed out of the competition.

Brazil's midfielder #17 Bruno Guimaraes reacts to their defeat on the pitch after during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

The Newcastle midfielder was in tears following Brazil’s exit but has returned to Darsley Park in good physical shape in time for club football to officially resume.

“He’s fine physically,” Howe said. “He’s obviously disappointed to not reach the latter stages of the World Cup with his country, their dream was to win the tournament but he’s focused now on Newcastle and that’s very important for all the players, to put all that behind them and take what positives they can.”

Howe also believes the love and positivity from Newcastle fans will benefit the player following World Cup criticism from the Brazilian media.

“I would say every player needs some Newcastle love, to feel the positive force of the crowd behind them,” added the Newcastle boss. “Bruno is no different and if he can feel that positivity and love for him, I would encourage that. To have that positivity behind you, it makes a huge difference.

“All he can do [is] continue his form from earlier in the season. For me, he has been outstanding for us, he had a small injury at the start of the season, but once he got his fitness back he has been incredible.

