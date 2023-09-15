Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle will be hoping to pick up their first win since the opening day of the season when they host Brentford looking to end a run of three straight defeats. They face a couple of injury issues with four players doubtful to feature in the game and two already ruled out.

Meanwhile, Brentford have three players already ruled out and one injury doubt for the trip to Tyneside this weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Here is the injury list for both sides heading into the Premier League encounter...

Sven Botman (ankle) - doubt

An ankle injury picked up against Liverpool ruled Sven Botman out of the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion last time out after a late fitness call was made.

Newcastle will be hoping the international break has provided Botman enough time to recover after he returned to training ahead of Saturday’s match.

The Dutchman missed the trip to the south coast but has had two weeks to recover from his injury. Botman was a big miss last time out and it will be a welcome boost to see him start at St James’ Park.

Elliot Anderson (knock) - doubt

Elliot Anderson withdrew from the Scotland senior squad after picking up a knock in training and missed out on his first cap as a result.

The 20-year-old has returned to Newcastle with head coach Eddie Howe hopeful he will be available.

Sandro Tonali (thigh) - doubt

Sandro Tonali missed Italy’s 2-1 win over Ukraine on Tuesday night due to a thigh injury and is a doubt for Saturday’s match following a scan.

Tonali has started all four Premier League games for Newcastle so far this season but will be seen as a doubt for Saturday’s game pending further assessment. The 23-year-old midfielder will be keen to be available for his potential return to AC Milan with Newcastle in the Champions League next week.

Javier Manquillo (groin) - doubt

Javier Manquillo has been out for over a month with a groin injury but has recently returned to training. He didn’t make the trip to Brighton and the signing of Tino Livramento from Southampton has seen the Spaniard fall down the pecking order.

He should be available for selection in Newcastle’s next match though he may not make the bench for tactical reasons rather than fitness.

Joe Willock (Achilles) - out

Joe Willock has been out of action for Newcastle since May. After suffering a set-back with his hamstring injury, Willock was initially ruled out until after the international break by Howe.

But the midfielder has now suffered a separate Achilles injury that is set to rule him out for another six weeks. He has been in Spain during the international break to work on his recovery. By the time Willock is expected to be back available, he will have missed five months of competitive football.

Emil Krafth (ACL) - out

Emil Krafth has missed over a year of football following a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up at Tranmere Rovers last August.

The Swedish defender was spotted in training last week. Given the period of time Krafth has spent on the sidelines, it could still be a while before we see him back in the first-team picture.

Emil Krafth

Mikkel Damsgaard (groin) - doubt

Danish midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard is a major doubt for Brentford this weekend as he recovers from a groin injury.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said the 23-year-old has a ‘slim chance’ of being involved.

Ivan Toney (suspended) - out

Former Newcastle striker Ivan Toney has scored in three of his last four matches against his former club but has been ruled out for the first half of the season for breaching football betting rules.

Josh Dasilva (hamstring) - out

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva has been ruled out until late November following a serious hamstring injury.

Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) - out