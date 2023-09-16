Watch more videos on Shots!

Brentford visit St James’ Park looking to avenge their 5-1 defeat at Newcastle last season. The Magpies are in need of a win having lost their last three matches in the Premier League since their opening day win against Aston Villa, which also finished 5-1.

Eddie Howe’s side will have to balance Premier League football with Champions League football and the domestic cup competitions this season as they head off to face AC Milan following the Brentford match.

And looking ahead to the game, Bees boss Frank spoke highly of his next opponents.

“Newcastle United have done very well, they had a fantastic season last year,” he said during a pre-match press conference. Eddie Howe and his coaching staff have done a top job.

“Qualifying for the Champions League is fantastic in many ways. I think it was fully deserved.

“I don’t think they have got the results they will have wanted in the first four games and I’ve watched all four games through and they were very tight; they could have easily got more out of them than they did.”

“They are a very dynamic, physical, high-intensity team and they’re good at set-pieces as well – they’re a very difficult team to play against.”

On St James’ Park, Frank added: “We know that St James’ Park is one of the best home grounds – maybe the best.