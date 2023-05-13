Wilson heads into the match in fine form for Newcastle with eight goals in his last eight Premier League appearances. The Magpies currently sit third in the table with four games left to play while Leeds are second bottom, two points from safety with three games remaining.

The Whites are now under the management of Sam Allardyce in a bid for top flight survival. Saturday’s match will be Allardyce’s first home game as Leeds boss.

As it stands, it is shaping up to be an intriguing end to the season at the bottom of the table with just three points separating 16th placed Nottingham Forest on 33 and Leeds in 19th on 30. Leicester City are 18th, ahead of Leeds on goal difference while Everton are 17th on 32 points.

Bottom of the table Southampton are eight points adrift with only three games left to play, meaning the club’s relegation could be confirmed this weekend.

On the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson was asked to predict the relegation battle heading into the final few games. But the Magpies No. 9 still had one eye on his side’s upcoming fixtures as he dodged the question.

