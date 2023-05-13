News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United star bottles crucial Leeds United prediction ahead of Elland Road visit

Leeds United v Newcastle United: Callum Wilson is gearing up for Saturday’s trip to Elland Road (12:30pm kick-off).

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th May 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 07:30 BST

Wilson heads into the match in fine form for Newcastle with eight goals in his last eight Premier League appearances. The Magpies currently sit third in the table with four games left to play while Leeds are second bottom, two points from safety with three games remaining.

The Whites are now under the management of Sam Allardyce in a bid for top flight survival. Saturday’s match will be Allardyce’s first home game as Leeds boss.

As it stands, it is shaping up to be an intriguing end to the season at the bottom of the table with just three points separating 16th placed Nottingham Forest on 33 and Leeds in 19th on 30. Leicester City are 18th, ahead of Leeds on goal difference while Everton are 17th on 32 points.

Bottom of the table Southampton are eight points adrift with only three games left to play, meaning the club’s relegation could be confirmed this weekend.

On the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson was asked to predict the relegation battle heading into the final few games. But the Magpies No. 9 still had one eye on his side’s upcoming fixtures as he dodged the question.

“For me it’s difficult to say because [Leeds are in the bottom three] and our next game is Leeds so I don’t want to jinx myself and speak too soon,” Wilson said. “Let me hop back on the fence real quick! We’ve got Leeds and Leicester to play and those two are still in the relegation battle.”

