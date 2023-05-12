Wilson was nominated for the monthly award after scoring eight goals in just seven appearances for Newcastle in April, with only two of those appearances coming from the start. The 31-year-old striker scored braces against West Ham United, Everton and Southampton while also coming off the bench to score in the wins over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The prolific month in front of goal saw the Newcastle No. 9 notch 15 for the season and pick up the club’s player of the month award as a result. But in terms of the Premier League accolade, Wilson lost out to a fellow striker in Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Haaland scored six goals and assisted two in just four matches during April and has since smashed the Premier League’s scoring record for most goals in a single season with 35 and counting. It is the second time the Norwegian has won the award this season.

With eight goals and an assist, Wilson had more goal contributions than Haaland during April having played a similar number of minutes.

Wilson had been tipped to be named player of the month with West Ham United forward Michail Antonio branding it a ‘scandal’ if the striker missed out on the award. Though Antonio did recognise the threat posed by Haaland.

Speaking before the nominations for the award were announced, Antonio told Wilson on the Footballer’s Football Podcast: “How many goals did [Erling] Haaland get? Because if you’ve got eight goals [in April] and you don’t get it, it is a scandal mate!”

Wilson’s Newcastle team-mates Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman also publicly backed the striker to be named player of the month on social media.

And the Newcastle striker responded: “I don’t know who chooses it. I’ve not had one in my career in the Premier League so I guess if I score eight in one month and I don’t get it then I’ve got no chance!

“I’ve been nominated plenty of times just not got it over the line.”

Antonio said: “I feel you’ll get it this time, the only one you’re at risk with is Haaland. Obviously that man, is not a man!”