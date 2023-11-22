Newcastle United v Chelsea: The referee appointments have been made by the Premier League this weekend.

The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United's home match against Chelsea on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Simon Hooper will be the referee for the match at St James' Park this weekend. Hooper's last match officiating Newcastle came in the 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road in May.

The match saw Hooper award three penalties, two of which went Newcastle's way and were converted by Callum Wilson.

Major Liverpool blunder

This will be Hooper's third Premier League match back as referee after a month away following Tottenham Hotspur's controversial 2-1 win over Liverpool back in September. Hooper was the referee for the match that saw Liverpool have Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as well as a Luis Diaz goal incorrectly disallowed for offside following a major VAR blunder.

Spurs went on to claim a last-gasp win courtesy of a 96th-minute Joel Matip own goal. PGMOL admitted errors had been made in the match and there were complaints from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and even a suggestion to replay the match, but the result stood.

Hooper will be assisted by Adrian Holmes and Simon Long with Jeremy Simpson as fourth official. John Brooks will be the VAR for the match, assisted by Neil Davies.

Brooks was VAR for Newcastle's previous Premier League match - a 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth.

Newcastle will return to Premier League action following the international break looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats.