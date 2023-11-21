Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have identified Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as a January transfer target.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their midfield options during the winter window following Sandro Tonali's 10-month betting ban. Phillips has been on The Magpies' radar prior to his £42million move from Leeds United to Manchester City in 2022.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old has made just five starts for Man City since his arrival and is set to be made available to leave the club in January.

The Magpies are understood to be considering a loan for the midfielder, though they could face some resistance from Manchester City in that regard, according to reports in Italy.

Amid links to Serie A side Juventus, TuttoJuve have claimed Manchester City would want an obligation-to-buy clause inserted into any loan agreement for Phillips. With Newcastle set to have Sandro Tonali back available early next season, Newcastle's preference would be to simply loan Phillips without an obligation as they look to navigate Financial Fair Play limitations.

The Magpies have already spent £28million of next summer's transfer budget through an obligation-to-buy deal for Lewis Hall, who is currently on loan from Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips himself admitted to considering his future at the Etihad Stadium as he pushes to be included in the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany next summer. He is currently away on international duty with England.

“I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend,” Phillips said after helping The Three Lions secure qualification with a 3-1 win over Italy last month. “I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months.

“He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.

Phillips added: “I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year and a half, I haven’t been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].