Newcastle United v Crystal Palace: When is it? Is it on TV? What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle would hit the magical 40-point mark if they are victorious against Crystal Palace, highlighting the remarkable job Howe has done since he was appointed in November.

Patrick Vieira’s side make the trip to St James’s Park just days after their FA Cup semi-final disappointment against Chelsea on Sunday. Palace and Newcastle are level on points in the table with only goal difference separating the two teams.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson scoring for Newcastle United against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

When is Newcastle United v Crystal Palace?

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace takes place on Wednesday April 20, 2022. The game kicks-off at 7.45pm and will be refereed by Tony Harrington with Kevin Friend on VAR duty.

Is Newcastle United v Crystal Palace on TV?

Newcastle’s game with Crystal Palace is not set to be broadcast on TV in the UK and there are no ways to stream the clash.

How can I follow it?

Full commentary of the match at St James’s Park will be provided by BBC Radio Newcastle.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you updates from the game and all the latest news and reaction from the ninety minutes courtesy of our writer Joe Buck.

What’s the latest injury news?

Eddie Howe has confirmed that this game comes too early for Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier who will once again miss out through injury.

Ryan Fraser was not named on the bench for the visit of Leicester City on Sunday and may once again be unavailable when Palace make the trip to Tyneside.

The visitors will have Conor Gallagher back for selection after he missed Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final after being ineligible to face his parent club Chelsea.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 13/10

Draw: 9/4

Crystal Palace win: 11/5