Victory over Leeds United helped to alleviate creeping relegation fears on Tyneside, at least temporarily.

Eddie Howe’s side are far from being out of danger, however, their win at Elland Road allowed them to enter their fortnight’s break full of optimism.

Three new faces have been added to the squad since that game and there could be debuts for all three against Frank Lampard’s side.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Everton:

When is Newcastle United v Everton?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Everton kicks-off at 7:45pm at St James’s Park on Tuesday February 8. Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the game and he will be assisted by Chris Kavanagh on VAR duties.

Is Newcastle United v Everton on TV?

BT Sport 2 will have full coverage of the contest at St James’s Park with coverage of the tie starting at 7:15pm.

How can I follow the game?

Alternatively, there will be radio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or on BBC Radio Newcastle.

The Shields Gazette will also keep you up-to-date with the very latest action from St James’s Park as well as bringing you all the latest news as well as pre-match and post-match reaction from all the major talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

New signings Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett could all make their debuts for the club on Tuesday.

Joelinton, who hobbled off against Leeds United, should be available for selection.

Tuesday’s game will be Lampard’s first Premier League match in charge of the Toffees and he could hand league debuts to new signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph will definitely miss out whilst former Magpies Andros Townsend and Salomon Rondon could make their return to St James’s Park.

What’s the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 6/4

Draw: 12/5

Everton win: 7/4

All odds are correct at the time of writing.

