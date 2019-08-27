Newcastle United v Leicester City: TV, kick-off time, odds, team news and Carabao Cup third round draw details
Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United welcome Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City to St James’s Park in the second round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow - here’s everything you need to know about the clash.
What time is kick-off?
The match starts at 7:45pm.
Who are favourites?
The bookmakers are struggling to separate the two Premier League teams with Bet365 offering 23/20 on both teams and 5/2 for a draw.
Can I watch the game on TV?
The game hasn’t been picked for television coverage by Sky Sports, so fans won’t be able to watch the game. Due to EFL and FA broadcasting regulations, the tie won’t be streamed anywhere either.
Don’t worry, though, we’ll have full coverage and a blow-by-blow account of the action in our live blog - just visit www.shieldsgazette.com before the game kicks off.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Who’s likely to play for Newcastle?
After taking over as manager from Rafa Benitez, Bruce expressed a desire to do well in cup competitions, so expect a strong Magpies side. Newcastle, however, could be without six of the players who featured in their Premier League win over Tottenham last weekend.
Joelinton is a doubt (groin) alongside Miguel Almirón (ankle), Christian Atsu (fatigue), Fabian Schar (knock), Jamaal Lascelles (calf) and Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring).
How about Leicester?
Like Bruce, Leicester manager Rodgers has also hinted he will pick a strong side for the tie, eyeing the competition as a way to qualify the Foxes for next season’s Europa League. Wilfred Ndidi will definitely miss out due to a hamstring problem whilst 22-year-old Bartosz Kapustka also unavailable with a long term cruciate ligament injury.
When is the draw for the next round of the Carabao Cup?
The draw for the third draw will take place on Wednesday, August 28 following the conclusion of Lincoln City’s clash with Everton at around 9.45pm. Note that the draw could be made nearer 10pm if the match goes to penalties. You’ll be able to follow the Carabao Cup third round draw on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.