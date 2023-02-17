Newcastle United v Liverpool: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI amid Callum Wilson injury doubts - photo gallery
Eddie Howe has a couple of selection headaches heading into the game with Liverpool.
Bruno Guimaraes’ suspension and injury worries surrounding Joe Willock and Callum Wilson mean Howe has a couple of dilemmas on his hands when Jurgen Klopp’s side come to town.
Newcastle haven’t tasted defeat in the league since their defeat at Anfield back in August, but five draws in their last six league outings has slightly dampened spirits around St James’s Park.
Their game with Liverpool could become a season-defining one and comes just eight days before their Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester United - making it a huge few weeks ahead of Howe’s side.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI that the Newcastle United head coach could select for the visit of Liverpool on Saturday evening.
Do you agree with our predicted line-up? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there: