Eddie Howe has a couple of selection headaches heading into the game with Liverpool.

Bruno Guimaraes’ suspension and injury worries surrounding Joe Willock and Callum Wilson mean Howe has a couple of dilemmas on his hands when Jurgen Klopp’s side come to town.

Newcastle haven’t tasted defeat in the league since their defeat at Anfield back in August, but five draws in their last six league outings has slightly dampened spirits around St James’s Park.

Their game with Liverpool could become a season-defining one and comes just eight days before their Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester United - making it a huge few weeks ahead of Howe’s side.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that the Newcastle United head coach could select for the visit of Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Do you agree with our predicted line-up? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . Eddie Howe Is this the Newcastle United starting XI that will face Liverpool on Saturday? (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

2 . GK: Nick Pope Pope has conceded in his last two appearances, but he still has the league’s best defence in-front of him. He hasn’t conceded more than once in a game since the clash at Anfield back in August. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3 . RB: Kieran Trippier The Trent Alexander-Arnold/Kieran Trippier debate will continue when the pair square-off against each other this weekend. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

4 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar is yet to lose a game in the black and white this season, having missed their defeats to Liverpool and Sheffield Wednesday. He will hope to maintain this record this weekend. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales