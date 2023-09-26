Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gordon has been one of Newcastle’s standout players so far this campaign with two goals and two assists to his name so far. But the £45million January signing has also picked up four yellow cards in his opening six matches and is just one game away from suspension.

The 2-1 defeat against Liverpool last month and the 8-0 win over Sheffield United are the only two matches in which the 22-year-old has avoided a caution so far.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

As a result, if Gordon picks up two more bookings before The Magpies’ 20th game of the Premier League season - which is currently away to Liverpool on December 30 - he will face a one match suspension.

With Harvey Barnes picking up an injury at Sheffield United and Joelinton currently out with a knee issue, Newcastle’s options on the left-wing are limited to just Gordon.

So one more caution for Gordon in Newcastle’s upcoming Premier League matches could the side short.

“Of course it’s a concern, yeah,” Howe told The Gazette. “Injuries in one position will hurt us this year. We’ve been missing two midfielders and that’s been a concern for us. Losing Harvey won’t be something we’ll take lightly.

“The suspensions are something we’re going to have to live with to a degree with the new rules that are coming in.

“A couple of Anthony’s bookings have been very harsh. That’s the territory we’re in but that’s why we have the squad that we have to cover anyone’s absence.”

In addition to Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes has been shown three yellow cards and is two bookings by Boxing Day away from suspension. Sandro Tonali has received two bookings while Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have one yellow card each.