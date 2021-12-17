Newcastle United v Manchester City kick-off time changed

Newcastle United’s Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday has had its kick-off time brought forward by 15 minutes.

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:56 pm
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:58 pm

The match will now kick-off at 2pm at St James’s Park following a request made by Sky Sports. Newcastle, Man City and the Premier League agreed to the slight change from 2:15pm with the match being broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday.

It is one of only five top-flight games to go ahead this weekend with COVID-19 outbreaks already seeing five games postponed.

Read More

Read More
COVID-19 crisis, Jonjo Shelvey's apology and 'The Mike Dean Show' – five takeawa...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The statue of Sir Bobby Robson, former manager of Newcastle United outside St. James's Park (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

City boss Pep Guardiola has also cancelled his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Tyneside after returning an 'inconclusive' COVID test. The game is still set to take place as it stands but it is unclear whether the 50-year-old will be in the Man City dugout this weekend.

Newcastle will be hoping to pick up only their second Premier League win of the season.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Premier LeagueManchester CityPep GuardiolaSky Sports