Newcastle United v Manchester City kick-off time changed

The match will now kick-off at 2pm at St James’s Park following a request made by Sky Sports. Newcastle, Man City and the Premier League agreed to the slight change from 2:15pm with the match being broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday.

It is one of only five top-flight games to go ahead this weekend with COVID-19 outbreaks already seeing five games postponed.

The statue of Sir Bobby Robson, former manager of Newcastle United outside St. James's Park (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

City boss Pep Guardiola has also cancelled his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Tyneside after returning an 'inconclusive' COVID test. The game is still set to take place as it stands but it is unclear whether the 50-year-old will be in the Man City dugout this weekend.

Newcastle will be hoping to pick up only their second Premier League win of the season.

