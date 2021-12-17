The Magpies led through an early long-range strike from Jonjo Shelvey before Liverpool responded with goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to secure a 3-1 win for the hosts.

Here are Dominic Scurr’s five takeaways from the game...

Liverpool hit by COVID as Premier League issues worsen

English referee Mike Dean (C) walks away from Newcastle players after they concede their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 16, 2021. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

An hour before kick-off, Liverpool confirmed that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones would miss the game due to suspected COVID-19.

A Liverpool club statement read: “The three players are now isolating. As a result, the entire Reds’ set-up, including all players and staff, were tested for COVID-19 again today with no further positive cases being detected.”

The announcement came in the wake of confirmation that at least five Premier League matches will be postponed this weekend because of coronavirus outbreaks at clubs.

Howe’s bold change

Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (L) shoots to score the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 16, 2021. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

There were also surprises for Newcastle as Eddie Howe made three changes to the side who were beaten 4-0 at Leicester City. Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron dropped to the bench as expected but top-scorer Callum Wilson’s omission was a surprise.

Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden and Jacob Murphy came into the side.

Explaining his selection, Howe told BT Sport: “We tried to pick a team which gives us the balance that we need to get our plan right in terms of how much we attack and where we press Liverpool.”

Jamal Lewis kept his place in the side for his fourth consecutive start but lasted just 12 minutes before being forced off with a hamstring injury.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United scores their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield on December 16, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Following the game, Howe said: “It looks bad and it looks like a hamstring problem. I'm surprised because he's so athletic.

"It was damaging to us to lose a sub so early on. I thought Matt Ritchie was fantastic in his place.”

Hero to zero

As anticipated, Newcastle were under the cosh from the start.

Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 16, 2021. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

But The Magpies first break proved effective as Allan Saint-Maximin burst down the left before playing in Fraser whose cross into the box was only half cleared by Thiago as Jonjo Shelvey picked the loose ball.

The ex-Liverpool man took a touch forward and curled the ball sumptuously into the left corner of the goal from 25-yards to give Newcastle a lead that certainly wasn’t in the script.

But once the goal went in, there was a feeling that a long 83-minutes would follow as Liverpool instantly applied pressure again.

They equalised shortly afterwards through Jota – but more on that later.

And five minutes after that, Shelvey helped Newcastle hit the self-destruct button once again as his attempted back pass was collected by Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese forward was effectively taken out by Fabian Schar, who avoided disciplinary action as Salah arrived to stroke home his 15th of the season. The goal saw Salah equal Jamie Vardy’s record of scoring or assisting in 15 consecutive Premier League matches.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool shoots during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield on December 16, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

But it all came about from Shelvey’s woefully misplaced back pass.

“The second goal, I’ll hold my hands up. It was a terrible pass and I apologise to our fans for such a stupid goal to concede,” Shelvey told NUFC TV.

The Mike Dean show

Even in a game with two stunning strikes and Salah equalling a Premier League goal contribution record, Mike Dean found a way to be the centre of attention. It’s a unique ability.

On the 20 minute mark with Newcastle 1-0 to the good, Isaac Hayden and Schar clashed on the edge of The Magpies’ six-yard box. Schar gingerly got back to his feet as Liverpool continued to attack while Hayden remained down holding the back of his head.

As some Newcastle players attempted to get the referee’s attention, Mane picked the ball up on the right wing and crossed into the box for Jota to head towards goal. The initial effort was well saved by Martin Dubravka but the former Wolves man quickly reacted to equalise on the rebound.

Howe was furious on the touchline and felt the goal should not have stood. The Newcastle head coach revealed that Dean claimed he thought Hayden was holding his back, which is why play wasn’t stopped.

“For me, Isaac immediately held his head – he was dazed for four five minutes," Howe told BT Sport.

Much like James Maddison’s dive at Leicester on Sunday, it was a controversial call that ultimately changed the course of the game.

Newcastle did their best to recover but couldn’t quite find a way back.

The Reds confirmed victory in the 87th minute as Alexander-Arnold released a thunderbolt into the top left corner of the goal.

But just as the Liverpool right-back was lining up the 30-yard strike, the referee attempted to get out of the way by darting across Shelvey and Dubravka’s field of vision. There was no stopping the strike but you have to wonder what Dean was doing being so close to the action in the first place, or why he didn’t simply move backwards.

The 3,000 Newcastle fans in attendance fittingly sang ‘it’s all about you, Mike Dean’ towards the Wirral born referee.

Yet another hard luck story

We can add Thursday’s night's showing at Anfield to the ever growing list of games that Newcastle could have got more from than they did.

Liverpool were comfortably the better team but the fine moments that went against Newcastle – Jota’s goal, Shelvey’s mistake, Ryan Fraser not being awarded a penalty – proved costly.

Their performance was significantly better than Sunday’s display at Leicester but it’s still no more points on the board and three points from safety with the teams above them now having games in hand due to COVID postponements.

You can be unlucky and feel sorry for yourselves, or you can create your own luck and get results. Howe’s side are just falling on the wrong side of that at this moment in time.

