Here, we take a look at the latest injury news heading into the Carabao Cup final:

Manchester United injury news…

The Red Devil’s will be sweating on the fitness of Marcus Rashford after the in-form striker was injured during their game with Barcelona on Thursday night. Speaking on Friday morning, ten Hag said: "I don't know (if Rashford will be available). Players are coming in now, and we have to do medical investigations. We did some yesterday, but it was so soon after the game, so most of the time you can't say. You have to wait for the 100% medical diagnosis."

They will certainly be without Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek on Sunday however. Antony made his return to the first-team on Thursday and is likely to feature at Wembley.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United walks off after the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off leg two match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford on February 23, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United injury news…

Eddie Howe meanwhile, will be without the suspended Nick Pope after his red card against Liverpool last weekend. Pope’s dismissal and Martin Dubravka’s ineligibility following his loan to the Red Devil’s earlier this season, means Loris Karius will start in-goal for Newcastle at Wembley.

Newcastle have opted against appealing the suspension. Elsewhere, the Magpies will make a ‘late decision’ on Joe Willock after his hamstring injury.

Howe said: "Joe Willock will probably be touch and go during the week. He’s improved, (it will) probably be a late decision on him.”

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Joelinton of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on February 18, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Joelinton was substituted against the Reds on Saturday, but Howe is hopeful he will be fit to start on Sunday: "We think Joelinton’s OK from the weekend.” Howe said. “I say ‘we think’, because there's still a long time to go before the game.”

Emil Krafth and Matty Longstaff remain long-term absentees whilst Matt Targett, who hasn’t featured since December, is working his way back to full fitness. Anthony Gordon featured for Everton in the Carabao Cup earlier this season and is thus cup-tied.

