Erik ten Hag issues new Marcus Rashford injury update – and rules forward out of Carabao Cup final

The Manchester United suffered an injury in last night’s Europa League win over Barcelona at Old Trafford – and was taken off in the 88th minute. Rasford – who has scored 24 goals in all competitions so far this season – posted a photograph of himself on Instagram with a bandage emoji after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know (if Rashford will be available)," said Ten Hag ahead of the Wembley final. "Players are coming in now, and we have to do medical investigations. We did some yesterday, but it was so soon after the game, so most of the time you can't say. You have to wait for the 100% medical diagnosis."

Ten Hag also confirmed that forward Anthony Martial would miss the final.

Man United beat Barcelona 2-1 on the night, and 4-3 on aggregate, to reach the last 16 of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad