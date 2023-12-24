Joelinton 12-word Newcastle United injury update for Nottingham Forest clash after scan
Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided a brief update on Joelinton ahead of the Boxing Day clash against Nottingham Forest at St James' Park.
Newcastle United are hoping to welcome Joelinton back from a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day (12:30pm kick-off).
The Brazilian was forced off with a hamstring injury against Fulham last weekend and has since missed the away trips to Chelsea and Luton Town following a scan.
Speaking ahead of the trip to Luton Town, Howe said: "The scans painted a similar picture. Nothing too serious really, maybe Joe is slightly more than Fabian [Schar]."
Schar returned to the starting line-up at Luton and is set to keep his place in the side for the match against Forest. Meanwhile, Joelinton remains a doubt for the match.
When asked to provide an update on the midfielder, Howe said: “Joelinton is not far away. We want to get the right decision.”
Newcastle will have several players ruled out for the match with Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Javier Manquillo and Sandro Tonali all unavailable.