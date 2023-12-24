Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided a brief update on Joelinton ahead of the Boxing Day clash against Nottingham Forest at St James' Park.

Joelinton was forced off with a hamstring injury against Fulham last weekend.

Newcastle United are hoping to welcome Joelinton back from a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day (12:30pm kick-off).

The Brazilian was forced off with a hamstring injury against Fulham last weekend and has since missed the away trips to Chelsea and Luton Town following a scan.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Luton Town, Howe said: "The scans painted a similar picture. Nothing too serious really, maybe Joe is slightly more than Fabian [Schar]."

Schar returned to the starting line-up at Luton and is set to keep his place in the side for the match against Forest. Meanwhile, Joelinton remains a doubt for the match.

When asked to provide an update on the midfielder, Howe said: “Joelinton is not far away. We want to get the right decision.”