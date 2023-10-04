‘We’re ready’ - Kieran Trippier delivers message to Newcastle United team-mates ahead of PSG test
Kieran Trippier believes he is in the form of his career heading into Newcastle United’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.
Trippier could have his work cut-out up against Kylian Mbappe, a player the right-back deemed ‘one of the best in the world’ but goes into the game with plenty of confidence. After being named in the Premier League team of the season in 2022-23, Trippier has been in excellent form for The Magpies in recent weeks with four assists and four clean sheets in his last four appearances.
The England international celebrated his 33rd birthday in Newcastle’s Champions League group stage opener against AC Milan at the San Siro last month - but feels better than ever heading into the PSG match.
“Yeah,” Trippier responded when asked if he’s playing the best football of his career. “Throughout my career, I’ve always had set-backs and I feel I always come back and bounced back.
“I feel like I’m in really good form personally and as a collective, as a team as well. We know we’re up against a really good side in Paris. They’ve got unbelievable players, a very good coach and it’s a challenge that we’re ready for.
“Playing in the Champions League is where we want to be.”
Trippier also believes his team-mates will have learned from the experience of playing against AC Milan in their previous match as they held the Serie A side to a 0-0 draw. PSG will present a different test as St James’ Park prepares for it’s first Champions League match in over 20 years.
“It was important to have the first game away from home in the San Siro,” Trippier added. “It was a great experience for players who had not been in the competition before.
“You are playing at the elite level now, playing the best teams in Europe. I think it is just: play our way. There is no point changing the way we play.
“Enjoy the occasion, most importantly. Be relaxed and calm. It is excitement more than anything. We have to enjoy it, be excited about the game, yeah and get the win hopefully.”