Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle were drawn from pot four into a group alongside PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. The Magpies host Enrique’s PSG in their first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over 20 years.

The PSG boss played a role in arguably the most memorable Champions League night at St James’ Park as he scored for Barcelona in their 3-2 defeat against Newcastle back in 1997.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he is well aware of the atmosphere at United’s home stadium as he said in his pre-match press conference: “They are the team in the fourth pot that no one wanted.

“We know they play at a high level. They are a complete football team and they will be playing in front of extremely passionate supporters as well.”

The Spaniard went on to praise the ‘spectacular’ St James’ Park atmosphere and admitted Eddie Howe’s side could go far in the competition.

“I don’t think the Champions League is about consistency,” Enrique added. “You have to be consistent to get out of the group but after that anything can happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All teams can go far in the Champions League and there’s no reason why Newcastle can’t go far. No one wanted to play them because we saw how well they played last season.

“We’re coming to St James’ Park and it’s a hostile atmosphere but hostile from a sporting point of view. It’s a spectacular place to come and play and it will be good to see what our players are made of playing here at St James’ Park.

“I’m envious of my players because they’re going to get to experience that first-hand out on the pitch tomorrow.”