Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur line-up confusion amid double change & £59m injury boost

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur team news: Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon all start at St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 13th Apr 2024, 11:41 BST

Newcastle United’s team to face Tottenham Hotspur has been confirmed with Eddie Howe making two changes to the side that beat Fulham 1-0 last time out in the Premier League.

Harvey Barnes comes into the side for Lewis Hall while Elliot Anderson is back in place of the injured Joe Willock. Hall drops to the bench having missed training during the week with a quad issue while Tino Livramento is back on the bench after missing the last two matches with an ankle injury.

Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Miguel Almiron, Willock, Lewis Miley and Sandro Tonali remain out for Howe’s side.

The change in personnel has also brought some confusion as to how The Magpies are set-up defensively with Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Emil Krafth the only recognised defenders named in the starting line-up. Jacob Murphy is capable of playing right-back and Krafth moving into centre-back.

Ahead of the match, Howe deemed 19-year-old Hall a doubt ahead of the game after he missed training during the week with a quad injury. Meanwhile, Livramento seemed unlikely to be back involved after also missing training.

Hall had started the last two games for Newcastle, a 1-1 draw with Everton and a 1-0 win over Fulham last time out.

Ahead of the match against Spurs, Howe said: “Lewis Hall has not trained at all this week so he has been a slight concern from the previous game.

“Tightness in quad, it’s not a muscle pull directly, but enough to see him miss training this week and he’s a doubt for the game.”

Here is Newcastle United’s confirmed line-up to face Spurs at St James’ Park...

Dubravka was very good against Fulham on Saturday and will be keen to make successive clean sheets this weekend.

1. Martin Dubravka

Dubravka was very good against Fulham on Saturday and will be keen to make successive clean sheets this weekend.

The Swedish international has started two games in a row and will likely be asked to start again at the weekend. He will face a tough afternoon against Son Heung-min.

2. Emil Krafth

The Swedish international has started two games in a row and will likely be asked to start again at the weekend. He will face a tough afternoon against Son Heung-min.

Howe heaped praise onto Schar ahead of the clash with Fulham as the Swiss international helped his side register a much needed clean sheet in the capital.

3. Fabian Schar

Howe heaped praise onto Schar ahead of the clash with Fulham as the Swiss international helped his side register a much needed clean sheet in the capital.

Burn has been very impressive since shifting into centre-half following injuries to Lascelles and Botman. He may captain his boyhood club again this weekend.

4. Dan Burn

Burn has been very impressive since shifting into centre-half following injuries to Lascelles and Botman. He may captain his boyhood club again this weekend.

