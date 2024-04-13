Newcastle United’s team to face Tottenham Hotspur has been confirmed with Eddie Howe making two changes to the side that beat Fulham 1-0 last time out in the Premier League.

Harvey Barnes comes into the side for Lewis Hall while Elliot Anderson is back in place of the injured Joe Willock. Hall drops to the bench having missed training during the week with a quad issue while Tino Livramento is back on the bench after missing the last two matches with an ankle injury.

Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Miguel Almiron, Willock, Lewis Miley and Sandro Tonali remain out for Howe’s side.

The change in personnel has also brought some confusion as to how The Magpies are set-up defensively with Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Emil Krafth the only recognised defenders named in the starting line-up. Jacob Murphy is capable of playing right-back and Krafth moving into centre-back.

Ahead of the match, Howe deemed 19-year-old Hall a doubt ahead of the game after he missed training during the week with a quad injury. Meanwhile, Livramento seemed unlikely to be back involved after also missing training.

Hall had started the last two games for Newcastle, a 1-1 draw with Everton and a 1-0 win over Fulham last time out.

Ahead of the match against Spurs, Howe said: “Lewis Hall has not trained at all this week so he has been a slight concern from the previous game.

“Tightness in quad, it’s not a muscle pull directly, but enough to see him miss training this week and he’s a doubt for the game.”

Here is Newcastle United’s confirmed line-up to face Spurs at St James’ Park...

