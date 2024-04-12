Newcastle United 'open the door' to Bundesliga deal as Magpies make first summer contract decision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United have reportedly ‘opened the door’ to negotiations over a possible deal for Borussia Monchengladbach’s highly-rated midfielder Manu Kone.
The Magpies are keen on strengthening their options across Eddie Howe’s squad during the summer transfer window and it is believed a goalkeeper, at least one centre-back and a forward player have been placed at the top of the agenda for the close-season. United’s recruitment staff have been monitoring a number of targets across several leagues in Europe, with Portugal, Germany and Italy said to be at the heart of their interest.
The news Joelinton has penned a new contract at St James Park has provided a major boost to Magpies boss Howe but there is a still a feeling an additional midfielder could be brought in during the summer if the right target can be found. United are believed to be long-term admirers of Kone after the 22-year-old established himself as a firm favourite at Monchengladbach over the last three seasons.
The France Under-21 international will enter the final 12 months of his current contract with the Bundesliga club this summer and Spanish outlet Fichajes have claimed United are hoping to secure a deal for the midfielder, who is said to view playing in the Premier League as ‘an important incentive’ to make a move.
Magpies make first summer contract decision
Several of Newcastle United’s longest serving players are facing uncertain futures as they approach the final months of their current contracts at St James Park.
The likes of club stalwart Paul Dummett, winger Matt Ritchie and goalkeeper Loris Karius are all facing departures during the summer - and they could be joined by another stopper after Football Insider revealed Mark Gillespie will not be offered a chance to extend his second spell with the club.
The former Walsall and Motherwell goalkeeper spent time with the Magpies academy before joining Carlisle United in 2008 and returned to St James Park as a free agent just under 12 years later. Gillespie has made three competitive appearances for the Magpies - but it now seems his appearance in a Carabao Cup fourth round win against Newport County in September 2020 will be his last.