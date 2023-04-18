News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: Man United legend makes big top four claim after ‘mess-up’

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has had his say on the race for Champions League qualification ahead of Newcastle United’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 18th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Newcastle host Spurs at St James’ Park this Sunday (2pm kick-off) in a match that is shaping up to be crucial in the battle for a top four finish. The Magpies currently hold the advantage as they sit three points ahead of Spurs with superior goal difference and a game in hand.

Harry Kane of Spurs shoots at goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)Harry Kane of Spurs shoots at goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Man United are three points ahead of Newcastle in third place having played the same number of games but also have worse goal difference than Eddie Howe’s side.

Aston Villa, who beat Newcastle 3-0 on Saturday, are lurking behind Spurs in sixth place with Brighton & Hove Albion also posing a potential top four threat. Liverpool currently sit outside of the European places, 12 points behind Newcastle, but do have a game in hand.

And after Spurs’ 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth over the weekend, Neville isn’t confident that Cristian Stellini can guide the club to Champions League qualification.

“They’re now going to struggle to get into the top four,” he said via Sky Sports’ YouTube channel.

“I did think they had a chance of finishing in the top four to be fair, because I thought Newcastle would drop points along the way. I thought [Manchester] United would drop points as well.

“But they’ve really messed it up. They really have messed it up this last part of the season.”

Spurs have won just two of their last six Premier League matches while Newcastle and Manchester have enjoyed solid runs of form in comparison. But with Newcastle’s five game winning streak ended at Aston Villa on Saturday, Howe’s side will also be looking to bounce back by beating Spurs on Sunday.

“The performance was electric [from Aston Villa],” Neville said about Newcastle’s defeat. “Ollie Watkins – obviously I know he’s a good player, but it has really surprised me the level he has got to.

“Newcastle are a pretty mean defence – meanest in the league. And I thought he absolutely killed them, I thought he destroyed them. Could have had more.”

