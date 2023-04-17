News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United duo snubbed by Eddie Howe make surprise impact in 4-3 thriller v Norwich City

Two members of Newcastle United’s first-team squad were involved in a dramatic Newcastle United Under-21s match against Norwich City on Monday afternoon.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST

Newcastle Under-21s’ line-up was bolstered by the addition of right-back Harrison Ashby and winger Ryan Fraser for the match at the Little Benton Academy. And the pair combined for Newcastle’s first goal of the day as Ashby’s cross was turned in by Fraser to give the hosts the lead.

Ashby then scored himself shortly afterwards with a fine finish before another former West Ham player Amadou Diallo made it 3-0 with just half-an-hour played.

Fin Welch pulled a goal back shortly afterwards to make it 3-1 before Abu Kamara made it 3-2 from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time. Five goals in the opening 45 minutes set up an intriguing second-half encounter as Norwich quickly drew level with Welch netting his second of the match just three minutes after the restart.

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on September 03, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on September 03, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Ashby was withdrawn after 62 minutes with the score at 3-3. Despite losing a three-goal lead, the Young Magpies were still able to secure a dramatic victory as Lewis Miley scored to make it 4-3.

It was a much needed victory for Newcastle’s second-string side as it ended a run of 10 games without a win in the Premier League 2 Division 2. Despite the three points, The Young Magpies remain ninth out of 11 in the table but draw level on points with rivals Sunderland in eighth.

Ashby was signed by The Magpies from West Ham United in January but has failed to make a first-team matchday squad since his arrival.

The Under-21s match was his first appearance in Newcastle colours since signing over two-and-a-half months ago. Ashby missed a ‘few weeks’ of training shortly after his arrival at Newcastle due to a hamstring injury but has since recovered and travelled to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp last month.

Fraser – who played the full game – has been training with the Under-21s for the past couple of months after being frozen out of Eddie Howe’s first-team plans.

Fraser has fallen out of favour this season and had grown frustrated with his lack of football. The Scottish international hasn't featured in a game for Newcastle since October but was named in Ben Dawson’s second-string starting line-up on Monday.

