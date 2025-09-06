Newcastle United new signing omitted from national team squad due to injury
Newcastle United new signing Vakhtang Salia was set to be called up for the Georgia Under-21s squad for the first time.
Salia officially joined Newcastle from Dinamo Tbilisi last week in a transfer that was initially agreed last year.
A statement released by Newcastle in October 2024 confirmed that Salia would complete his move to Tyneside once he turns 18 on August 30, 2025.
While Newcastle have not formally unveiled Salia as a new signing, The Gazette understands that the deal has been successfully completed and Salia has arrived in the city.
The Georgian first arrived at Newcastle at the start of the year as he had a tour of the club’s training ground and stadium. The teenager also met head coach Eddie Howe and now former sporting director Paul Mitchell while also completing his club media duties.
Despite his age, Salia has already made 59 senior appearances for Dinamo Tbilisi, scoring eight goals.
Now he’s officially arrived at the club, there were question marks over his absence from Newcastle’s Under-21s squad during the 6-2 defeat at Huddersfield Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.
While the match would have marked a quick turnaround for Salia just three days after officially joining the club, his absence was understood to be fitness-related.
Newcastle United youngster withdraws from international duty due to injury
Salia was set to be named in the Georgia Under-21s squad this international break for the Under-21s European Championship qualifier match against Northern Ireland next week.
But sources in Georgia confirmed that the forward had been omitted from the squad due to a muscle injury.
Not only will Salia’s injury delay his debut at Under-21s level for Georgia, it will also delay his debut at Under-21s level for Newcastle. It could also scupper a potential loan exit that had been touted with several European transfer windows still open.
Vakhtang Salia on Newcastle United transfer
Speaking at the start of the year, Salia told the club website: “The first time I heard it [Newcastle were interested] I could not believe it. It was big news for me. It’s my dream to play [at St James’ Park] and I think it’s everyone’s dream to play there.”
Salia can play in a central striker role or out on the left, and views himself as a versatile attacking player.
“I don’t think I can play in just one position,” he added. “I can play more. Just let me play and I will prove it. I don’t like to think about me – I let other people talk about me.”
“It’s a big challenge for me and I have motivation to play outside of Georgia. I think it’s a move every professional player has to make to follow their dreams.
“I have to work more to come here. To go in Europe after Georgia is very difficult, I will have to exercise and work more.”