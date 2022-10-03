Newcastle United returned to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon with a stunning 4-1 win over Fulham.

The Magpies put their 10-man hosts to the swords with goals from Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, and a brace from Miguel Almiron.

The result leaves Newcastle seventh in the table with 11 points from eight matches, and a clash against Brentford next up on the calendar.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United will “look at” goalkeeper Illan Meslier’s contract situation in the future, but there are no immediate concerns as things stand at Elland Road amid reported interest from Tottenham, according to Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton. He said: “I think for him, it’s all positive because he’s playing at a big club, developing, getting better and he’s certainly improved a lot. He’s tied down to a deal so I don’t think there’s any reason for concern. Obviously, as time moves on, it’s probably a situation that Leeds will look at.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Leeds United have “probably got as good a chance as anyone” of convincing Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine international Mykhaylo Mudryk to move to the Premier League, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. He said: “Leeds have probably got as good a chance as anyone of convincing him that it’s a good place for him to land and show everybody what he’s capable of in the Premier League.” Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been credited with interest in the attacker. (This Is Futbol)

Newcastle United might be able to tempt Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic to St James’ Park if they make the “right offer” to the American, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs. He said: “I think if Newcastle made the right offer, that could be very tempting to Pulisic. But he’s one of the players that the World Cup is really going to influence now because he’s stuck at Chelsea until the World Cup. If he then doesn’t have the best World Cup, he might feel shunned down the pecking order even further at Chelsea and then think, ‘okay, it’s better I just leave’. But if he has a great World Cup, then I think Chelsea wouldn’t want to get rid of him in January and will be more bullish about the situation. He’s playing under a new manager in Graham Potter who can galvanise him too. So that whole culture in the dressing room, from Pulisic’s point of view, has changed.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Brighton are set for contract talks with Leandro Trossard as they try to tie the attacker down to a new deal. The Seagulls are also “planning” to hold talks with midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. (The Athletic)

Tottenham could “knock on the door” for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in the January transfer window if the Foxes are unable to arrest their early season slump, according to Dean Jones. He said: “They’ve got a big game on Monday [against Nottingham Forest] and they’ll be looking to turn around their season. If they can’t do that, then I think there’ll be a few clubs, probably including Tottenham, knocking on the door in January.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Tottenham will sign Dejan Kulusevski permanently regardless of whether he triggers the clauses written into his current loan deal. Spurs are understood to be in line for a £31 million agreement if the Sweden international plays 20 Premier League games this season and finish in the Premier League’s top four. But even if those objectives are not met, Antonio Conte’s men are “confident” of completing the transfer, with the process said to be “95 per cent” done. (Football Insider)