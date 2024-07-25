Newcastle United WAG makes social media statement as husband nears Magpies' exit door

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United WAG Charlotte Trippier has been sunning it up this summer on the incredibly Instagrammable island of Santorini.

However, she has been doing it without husband Kieran Trippier, fresh from his exploits with England, where he helped lead the side to the final of the Euro 2024.

Instead, Charlotte appears to be away with her sister - and she’s been taking to social media to share all kind of shots from the Greek paradise, including the famous sunsets, as well as plenty of inspirational and cryptic messages.

This week she posted a message to her story with the caption: “This Charlotte knows.”

It had the inspirational words: “Your brain doesn’t need more cheap dopamine. It needs connection, sunshine, nature, rest, exercise, and some good music.”

The post was a quote from the Instagram account @psychologywithcharlotte.

Charlotte Trippier has passed on her wisdom on social media, as she holidays without husband Kieran. | Instagram

Charlotte has fuelled split rumours with Kieran, reported in the national press, by posting a number of cryptic messages this summer, including one in late June, while her husband was away in Germany. It read: “Sooner or later you get over the s*** you swore you'd never get over and it's the best feeling in the world.”

She has also been a big champion of the 33-year-old right-back on Instagram, but unfollowed her other half on the platform this summer. She also made no reference to his successes at the Euros, despite doing so regularly while he played for Newcastle United and England in the past.

Charlotte Trippier is away in Santorini this summer. | Instagram

Kieran has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park this summer, with a number of Saudi clubs showing interest, as revealed by NewcastleWorld.