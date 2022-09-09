News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United wait on Premier League fixture talks as nation mourns passing of the Queen

The Premier League will today announce whether its fixture programme will go ahead as the nation mourns the death of the Queen.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 9th September 2022, 6:00 am

Queen Elizabeth II yesterday passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96 after reigning for 70 years.

A meeting of governing bodies across a range of sports is understood to have been scheduled for this morning. Officials from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will set out Government guidance on the official period of mourning.

And the weekend’s fixture programme – and the wider sporting calendar – is expected to be postponed as a mark of respect.

A Premier League statement yesterday read: “The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

Newcastle United are due to play West Ham United – who played FCSB at home in the Europa League last night – at the London Stadium on Sunday. Head coach Eddie Howe is due to speak to the media later today ahead of the game.

United issued a statement after news broke of the Queen’s death. It read: “Newcastle United and its owners are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family. All flags at St James' Park will fly at half mast as we join the country in observing a period of national mourning.”

The LED board shows a photo Queen Elizabeth II as players of West Ham United and FCSB observe a minutes silence after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away last night.

Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi tweeted: “May god rest her soul.”

