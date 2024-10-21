'Weary' Newcastle United & St James' Park claim made after Brighton defeat - Geordie Journos
Shots! and Geordie Journos have partnered up to bring you a dedicated Newcastle United show every Monday at 10:30pm on Freeview channel 262.
NewcastleWorld and Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy, and Newcastle United writers Dominic Scurr and Jordan Cronin make up the Geordie Journos - providing regular news, analysis and reaction to all things happening at Newcastle United.
This week, Dominic Scurr, Jordan Cronin and Liam Kennedy discuss Newcastle United’s 1-0 defeat to Brighton at St James’ Park and how they are feeling about the club at the moment. The lads also ask whether Eddie Howe is under pressure at Newcastle after four games without a Premier League win.
All those topics are discussed in this latest episode.
