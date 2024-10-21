Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Geordie Journos debate how much pressure Eddie Howe is under at Newcastle United after a tricky run of results.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shots! and Geordie Journos have partnered up to bring you a dedicated Newcastle United show every Monday at 10:30pm on Freeview channel 262.

NewcastleWorld and Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy, and Newcastle United writers Dominic Scurr and Jordan Cronin make up the Geordie Journos - providing regular news, analysis and reaction to all things happening at Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, Dominic Scurr, Jordan Cronin and Liam Kennedy discuss Newcastle United’s 1-0 defeat to Brighton at St James’ Park and how they are feeling about the club at the moment. The lads also ask whether Eddie Howe is under pressure at Newcastle after four games without a Premier League win.

All those topics are discussed in this latest episode.