Newcastle United, West Ham and Brighton stars included in alternative ‘Most Valuable XI’ - photo gallery
What would the Premier League’s ‘Most Valuable XI’ look like if players from the top-six were removed?
The traditional ‘top six’ of Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have dominated English football for the past few years.
Their success domestically and on the european stage mean they are able to build their squads bigger and packed with more quality than their Premier League rivals.
This means that ‘best XI’s’ are often dominated by these six teams, however, with a clutch of sides, including Newcastle United, trying to break this dominance, the Premier League has a lot of quality teams and players outside of the traditional ‘big six’.
Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at what the Premier League’s ‘Most Valuable Starting XI’ would look like without any players from the traditional ‘top six’.
