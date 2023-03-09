What would the Premier League’s ‘Most Valuable XI’ look like if players from the top-six were removed?

The traditional ‘top six’ of Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have dominated English football for the past few years.

Their success domestically and on the european stage mean they are able to build their squads bigger and packed with more quality than their Premier League rivals.

This means that ‘best XI’s’ are often dominated by these six teams, however, with a clutch of sides, including Newcastle United, trying to break this dominance, the Premier League has a lot of quality teams and players outside of the traditional ‘big six’.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at what the Premier League’s ‘Most Valuable Starting XI’ would look like without any players from the traditional ‘top six’.

Newcastle United Four Newcastle United players have been included in the alternative Premier League 'Most Valuable XI' (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Robert Sanchez (£28.4million) The Brighton stopper has kept six clean sheets this season and is a major reason why the Seagulls currently find themselves in 8th place and with hopes of qualifying for European football. Photo: Gareth Copley

Timothy Castagne (£24.85million) Castagne has featured in all but one of Leicester's Premier League games this season. Under Brendan Rodgers, the Belgian has become an important part of Leicester's team. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Marc Guehi (£31.06million) Guehi has been very impressive for Crystal Palace and earned himself an England call-up after some solid performances for the Eagles. At just 22, he has a very bright future in the game. Photo: Ben Hoskins