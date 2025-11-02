Newcastle United are back in Premier League action at West Ham United this afternoon (2pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are looking to pick up their first Premier League away win since April when they face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies head into the match on the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions after beating Benfica in the Champions League, Fulham in the Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Eddie Howe’s side also haven’t won successive league matches since April and will be looking to climb up the table after an inconsistent start.

Newcastle United team news v West Ham

Ahead of the match, Howe hinted that Lewis Hall could return to the matchday squad after a month out with a hamstring injury.

On Hall, the Newcastle head coach said: “Very close [to returning]. He hasn’t trained with us yet so hopefully he is training with us today for the first time.”

William Osula, who came off the bench to play a key role in Bruno Guimaraes’ last-minute winner against Fulham last time out in the Premier League, has been managing an ankle injury but playing through the pain barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento are expected to be back later this month with respective knee injuries.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United star returns v West Ham

After Howe teased Hall’s return in his pre-match press conference, the 21-year-old was spotted getting off the team coach at the London Stadium ahead of the West Ham United match.

The match will mark Hall’s return to the matchday squad after missing five matches since picking up his injury in the 4-0 Champions League win at Union Saint-Gilloise just over a month ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier’s absence was the only other surprise in the travelling squad with Osula making the journey but Livramento, Wissa and former West Ham United youngster Harrison Ashby ruled out due to injury.

Defender Jamaal Lascelles also didn’t make the journey with Howe facing a decision over who he starts at centre-back with Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Fabian Schar all in good form heading into the game.

Newcastle United team news confirmed

Howe made six changes to the side that beat Spurs 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

NUFC XI v West Ham: Pope; Krafth, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Schar, Barnes, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Ramsey, Miley