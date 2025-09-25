Newcastle United latest news: Will Osula netted twice as the Magpies defeated Bradford City on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Osula became Newcastle United’s outright top scorer this season with a brace against Bradford City on Wednesday night. Whilst the competition at the top of the scoring charts is far from fearsome this season, the former Sheffield United man showed why he can be a useful weapon for Eddie Howe.

Having netted his first goal of the campaign late on during the chaos of their 3-2 defeat against Liverpool last month, Osula showed on Wednesday night that he can perform and excel in a game that doesn’t rely on chaos being his secret weapon. His first goal in particular, sliding home past Sam Walker after a inch-perfect pass from his captain Bruno Guimaraes, showed a finishing ability that has been missing from many of his performances whilst in a black and white shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His second strike of the night, one that nudged him past Joelinton in the top scorers charts, saw him sneak in at the back post to tap home from close range a fourth goal for his side. Whilst his first was a display of pure finishing, the second was a strike that came together by being in the right place at the right time, like all good strikers should.

Of course, Osula is not yet the finished article and two goals against League One opposition is far from the return that is needed to gold stamp his credentials as a top level striker. However, Osula doesn’t need that to show why, in games against lower league opponents and matches where chaos thrives, he can’t be an effective secret weapon either from the off or coming on as a substitute.

Newcastle United to benefit from deadline day transfer decision

Seeing Osula develop on Tyneside would not have been possible had Monday 1 September gone differently for the Danish striker. On that day, German side Eintracht Frankfurt were linked with a move for Osula - only for a deal to collapse on deadline day.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking about those few hours, Denmark boss Brian Riemer reflected after: “I don't know what's up and down, because it happened very quickly on Monday,” Riemer said. “He was suddenly on his way away from Newcastle, but suddenly he wasn't. I've only ever seen him as super happy, so I don't think he has any problem with it not happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he has settled in well at Newcastle and he has probably had the best start to the season in his time at the club. Newcastle have both sold and bought a bit, so we will see what his role ends up being.”

With Yoane Wissa still out injured and Nick Woltemade adapting to Premier League football, having Osula as an option for Howe could be worth at least a point or two come the end of the campaign. If nothing else, his goals on Wednesday ensured a comfortable victory against the Bantams and a meeting against Thomas Frank’s Spurs next month - a game that Osula may have his eye on to impress again.