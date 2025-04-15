Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall played a key role in the signing of Will Osula from Sheffield United last summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle paid an initial £10million for the forward, who Tindall worked with previously at Sheffield United.

But since his arrival on Tyneside, Osula’s first-team opportunities have been limited. The 21-year-old is yet to make his full Premier League debut for Newcastle with his three starts for the club coming in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osula scored in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Bromley at St James’ Park in January before grabbing two assists in the 3-2 win at Birmingham City in the same competition the following month.

But at Premier League level the Denmark Under-21 international has been limited to cameo appearances off the bench. While he has featured 11 times off the bench this season in the league, he has played just 83 minutes in total.

The return of Callum Wilson from injury has seen Osula drop further down the pecking order behind Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Will Osula transfer decision explained

When asked what attracted him and Newcastle to signing Osula, Tindall drew comparisons between the forward and a young Callum Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tindall worked with Wilson previously at AFC Bournemouth before reuniting at Newcastle.

"Just the raw pace that he has, reminds me a lot of a young Callum Wilson,” Tindall explained. “He runs in behind extremely well, he's a goalscorer, great size, great athlete and he's got a fantastic attitude.

“And obviously when you're as young as Will, then, you know, you've got huge potential.

"Will Osula is developing really, really well here. And like a lot of players that we sign at the football club, certainly young players, the likes of Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento, etcetera, they have to be patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Will's getting a lot of work into him on the training ground and I'm sure and we're all confident that when Will's moment and his opportunities come, then he'll take them.

"He's developed really well, showing really, really good signs of becoming a top player. And as I say, when you're competing for a place alongside Alex Isak, it's not easy, one of the best strikers in Europe right now.

“He has to be patient, as I said, like everybody else. And when his opportunity comes, I'm sure he'll take it."

Will Osula to get an opportunity in pre-season before loan decision

While Osula’s first-team opportunities will be limited between now and the end of the season, he will be given opportunities ahead in pre-season as Newcastle prepare its squad for the 2025-26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With European football also guaranteed, Newcastle will want to keep their options open and a strong squad of players in order to avoid another potential injury crisis like they suffered last season.

But with Osula set to turn 22 ahead of the new season, he is in a crucial stage of his development. Although he has been largely limited to substitute appearances, he is still yet to prove himself at Premier League or Championship level on a consistent basis.

When asked if Osula could leave Newcastle on loan this summer, Tindall told The Gazette: “That's something we have to sort of assess, I'd say, week by week, month by month.

“We've got no plans to send Will out on loan, he's an important part of the squad right now but we know in football, things can change very, very quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've seen it time and time again throughout our managerial career, not just here. As I said, with the likes of Lewis Hall and Tino and young players especially, they probably do get a little bit impatient and frustrated at times, but it's important that they stay grounded, they keep working hard every single day and the work they put in on the training ground will go a long way to them.

“When they get the opportunity, they take it, and Will's the same.”

Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall progress: A positive sign for Will Osula

Osula’s game time this season draws comparisons with Hall last season. Hall struggled for minutes during his loan spell from Chelsea before coming into the side and establishing himself as an important player in Eddie Howe’s side.

Tino Livramento was also signed as a backup to Kieran Trippier but has developed into a first-team regular this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both players are a testament to how Howe and Tindall have been able to develop young players into first-team regulars at Newcastle. While Osula could displace Wilson as Newcastle’s second-choice striker, the glaring issue he faces is the stiff competition in the form of Isak, who has found the net 24 times already this season.