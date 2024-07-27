It’s Newcastle’s first pre-season friendly in front of a crowd as they face The Tigers at the MKM Stadium (2pm kick-off). Eddie Howe has named a strong starting line-up with a bench consisting of new signings Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy as well as Under-21s players.

Tino Livramento is back after missing the match at Adidas Headquarters last Saturday. But several first-team players remain unavailable for the match.

The likes of Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Dubravka are yet to return from their extended breaks following international duty. Fabian Schar and Miguel Almiron have just returned to training but have not been selected for Saturday’s match.

Lloyd Kelly, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff are in training but are not part of the matchday squad as they build up their fitness.

Joe White started last weekend’s 3-1 win against SpVgg Unterhaching but has been left out of the squad this afternoon.