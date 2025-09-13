Newcastle United v Wolves: Injury news from Eddie Howe and Vitor Pereira ahead of their Premier League meeting at St James’ Park.

Both Eddie Howe and Vitor Pereira will be without key players when their sides meet at St James’ Park this afternoon. Newcastle United and Wolves are yet to win a game in the Premier League ahead of their clash on Tyneside.

Howe already knew he would be without Anthony Gordon, but has also suffered a double blow to two of his new signings. Pereira, meanwhile, will have to deal without his talisman on Tyneside.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United V Wolves:

Wolves injury news v Newcastle United

Jorgen Strand Larsen - out

Strand Larsen was at the centre of much transfer interest from Tyneside during the summer window but has been ruled-out of the clash with the Magpies this weekend. Strand Larsen missed Wolves’ defeat to Everton before the break and then left international duty with Norway early after suffering an achilles injury.

Leon Chiwome - out

Chiwome ruptured his ACL in January and will not feature at St James’ Park.

Ki-Jana Hoever - doubt

Hoever picked up a knee injury last month and missed Wolves’ last outing against Everton. He is a doubt to feature on Tyneside.

Hugo Bueno - doubt

Bueno was forced off the Molineux pitch through injury last time out. The 22-year-old has featured in all four of Wolves’ matches so far this season after spending last campaign out on-loan at Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

Newcastle United injury and team news v Wolves

Anthony Gordon - out

Gordon will serve the second game of a three-match ban against Wolves today. Gordon was shown a red card against Liverpool and sat out their goalless draw at Elland Road before the international break.

He will be able to play against Barcelona in the Champions League following today’s game, but will then have to miss their trip to the Vitality Stadium next weekend. His first Premier League match after suspension will come against Arsenal later this month. Gordon will also be eligible to face Bradford City in the Carabao Cup later this month when Newcastle United’s defence of that trophy gets underway.

Jacob Ramsey - out

Ramsey was substituted at half-time of their draw with Leeds United after suffering a blow to the ankle during the first period. Howe revealed on Friday that the former Aston Villa man will now be out for around a month and will potentially miss all action until the next international break.

“Jacob Ramsey is the only other injury concern we have, he’ll miss the game,” Howe said. “His ankle swelled up due to a tackle against Leeds and I think he’ll be missing until the next international break.”

Yoane Wissa - out

Wissa will have to wait for his Newcastle United debut after sustaining an injury on international duty that will keep him out of action this afternoon. Wissa suffered the issue in the dying stages of DR Congo’s defeat against Senegal and won’t feature against Wolves.

“He won’t make this game,” Howe said when asked about Wissa. “I saw him for the first time yesterday and he’s feeling the effects so he won’t be available. He’ll go away for tests and to see a specialist so we’ll wait and see.”