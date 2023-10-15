Newcastle United ‘working’ on defender deal as reporter provides update

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have a break from the action this weekend. They drew 2-2 away at West Ham last time out.

Next up for the Toon Army is a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 21st October. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender latest

Newcastle have been linked with a swoop for Real Betis full-back Juan Miranda. The La Liga ace is also believed to be on the radar of AC Milan.

His current club will face a battle to keep hold him of in the future after his impressive performances. In this latest update regarding his situation, reporter Fabrizio Romano has written in his CaughtOffside column: “AC Milan are informed on the situation of Juan Miranda. They’re keeping tabs on the Real Betis left-back, waiting to see what happens. For sure he’s in the list at Milan. Despite rumours, I’m not aware of Newcastle proposals at this stage but the situation remains open.”

Centre-back on radar

Newcastle are ‘working’ on a potential deal to sign OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Tobido, according to a report by Spanish news outlet Fichajes. The Ligue 1 ace is reportedly on the Toon Army’s radar ahead of the January transfer window as they hunt for reinforcements to their squad.