Newcastle United would 'love' to sign Sunderland ace along with Liverpool

Newcastle United have been in Premier League action this weekend

Newcastle United would ‘love’ to sign Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg in the future, as detailed in a report by HITC Sport. Eddie Howe’s side are admirers of the Championship star along with Premier League rivals such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 17-year-old is being tipped for big things down the line and is already a key first-team player for the Black Cats. They are likely to face a battle to keep hold of him amid attention from elsewhere.

Newcastle could see Rigg as someone to bolster their midfield ranks. However, it could prove hard to lure him away from their rivals.

The Hebburn-born man has risen up through the academy ranks at Sunderland and has been a regular for them at various different youth levels. He is also an England Under-18 international.

Rigg has made 32 appearances in all competitions for his current club to date and has scored four goals. He has played seven times already in this campaign under Regis Le Bris.

He scored the winner in their latest 1-0 win over Middlesbrough this weekend. Speaking after the match, he told their website: “I told a few of the lads before the game that I was going to score. It is my first goal of the season but hopefully there will be many more to come now. Last year I didn’t have enough numbers so I am just trying to add and add and add and hopefully I can help the team win like today.”

Meanwhile, his teammate Luke O’Nien added: “He is unbelievable. Even in training some of the things he does are incredible. He is such a pleasure to watch. I am out of position half the time because I am just watching him. He is mesmerising.”

"Chris has been one of our best players so far this season, but he is just doing what he does. The rest of the team are so happy for him.”

Newcastle have to wait until January now to add more bodies to their squad. They lost 3-1 away at Fulham last time out and are back in action on Tuesday against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.