Bruno Guimaraes has vowed to improve after his late error confirmed a 3-1 defeat for Newcastle United at Fulham on Saturday.

Newcastle trailed 2-0 at half-time at Craven Cottage following goals from Raul Jimenez and Emile Smith Rowe before Harvey Barnes pulled a goal back early in the second half. The Magpies were pushing for an equaliser before Guimaraes’ loose ball fell to Reiss Nelson to put the result beyond doubt.

It was Guimaraes’ first competitive defeat as Newcastle captain as the side missed the opportunity to go top of the Premier League table. The Brazilian apologised to the travelling fans at full-time and took to social media later in the day to ‘own’ his mistake.

He wrote: “I'm man enough to own my mistakes! Tough day for all of us. But I'll never hide!

“We need to improve as a team and individually, and I'm 100% included in that. Keep working for better days ahead.”

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to League Two side AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup third round before hosting Manchester City at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Eddie Howe was asked whether he would keep certain players such as Guimaraes in the side after errors and poor performances.

“We have to judge it individually,” the Newcastle boss responded. “I don’t think you can make a group judgement on that.

“Some of the lads, and I know you’re probably bored of me saying it, have had very difficult and disjointed summers and they haven’t had the six-week pre-season we would have wanted them to, and the performances reflect that.

“But we need them up to speed as quickly as possible because they can make the difference. I don’t think it’s going to be solved in a few days but it is something the players need to take ownership of as well, and we’ll work with them to find their best form.”