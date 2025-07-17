Wyn Davies pictured for Newcastle United in 1967 | Getty Images

Former Newcastle United forward and Inter-Cities Fairs Cup winner Wyn Davies has passed away at the age of 83.

The former Wales international enjoyed a productive five-year stint as Newcastle United between 1966 and 1971, making over 200 appearances for the club.

A former Newcastle No. 9, Davies scored 53 goals for the club and helped them win the Fairs Cup in 1969. The Fairs Cup was Newcastle’s most recent major trophy until the Carabao Cup success in March 2025.

Davies joined Manchester City from Newcastle in 1971 before switching to Manchester United the following year. He ended his playing career in South Africa with Cape Town City in 1979.

Newcastle United release statement

Newcastle paid tribute to Davies with an official statement released on June 17.

It read: “Newcastle United are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former centre-forward Wyn Davies at the age of 83.

“Born in Caernarfon, Davies enjoyed goal-laden stints at Wrexham and Bolton Wanderers in the early stages of his footballing career before joining Newcastle United in 1966.

“Known affectionately as 'Wyn the Leap' and 'The Mighty Wyn' due to his aerial prowess, the Welshman spent five years at St. James' Park, scoring 53 goals in 216 appearances for the Magpies whilst wearing the famous nine shirt, and was part of the United team which won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969 under Joe Harvey's management.

“Davies then enjoyed spells at Manchester City, Manchester United and Blackpool during the 1970s before finishing his career with Bangor City in 1979 as well as gaining 34 senior international caps for Wales, scoring six times.

“The club's thoughts are with Wyn's family and friends at this difficult time.”