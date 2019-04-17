Newcastle United yet to give Rafa Benitez concrete contract offer as clock ticks on Spaniard's Tyneside tenure

Newcastle United are yet to offer manager Rafa Benitez fresh contract terms, nor have they given him assurances on his transfer requests.

According to a report in The Times, three weeks on from talks over a potential new deal Benitez has had no responses to his requests from the Magpies' hierarchy.

At that meeting it is reported Benitez laid out his plans for United moving forward, and what it would take for them to deliver in order for him to remain on Tyneside beyond the end of the season, when his current deal expires.

While the former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Valencia and Inter Milan boss has accepted the club will not significantly improve training facilities at the club's Benton base, he does want assurances on how any budget given to him will be spent. Benitez is keen to see Newcastle's transfer shackles broken, with freedom released on the type of deal that can be done, and the timing of it.

The club are keen to go back to their previous signing policy, which saw them pick up players under the age of 24 with potential sell on value, while Benitez wants a mix of youth and experience in order to unlock the potential he still believes lies at St James's Park.

During talks, held in the last week of March, Benitez, who is keen to stay at Newcastle, was asked to submit a wishlist, which he believed would form part of negotiations on any new deal.

But he is yet to receive any response to those requests from managing director Lee Charnley or owner Mike Ashley.

As things stand, Benitez has just four games left as United manager, with Southampton next at SJP in just three days.