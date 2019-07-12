Newcastle United yet to make formal approach for Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce
Newcastle United are yet to make a formal approach for Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce – with the 58-year-old looking increasingly unlikely to head to China with the club’s players.
It had been thought United would be putting the finishing touches to a deal for Bruce today, but it is understood they are yet to make a formal approach for the Owls boss, and are yet to even agree compensation.
The Championship outfit are thought to be looking for more than £1million for their manager, with some reports suggesting they’re keen to recoup around £5million.
According to the Sheffield Star, Bruce was “at the Sheffield Wednesday training ground this morning after holding talks to become the manager of Newcastle yesterday”.
Their report continues: “It appeared the 58-year-old arrived at the Middlewood Road facility this morning wearing Sheffield Wednesday training wear, though it is unclear whether he has taken the session.
“Bruce, a boyhood Newcastle fan, was driven to St James Park yesterday to hold talks about the position, which remains vacant after the resignation of Rafael Benitez last month.”
Magpies chiefs had been keen to get a deal for Bruce over the line, in order for him to travel to China for their pre-season Premier League Asia Trophy tour.
But, with Bruce still needing a visa to travel to the Far East, as time ticks by it is becoming increasingly likely United will be taken by youth coaches Ben Dawson and newly-appointed Neil Redfearn against Wolves on Wednesday morning.