Newcastle United academy duo set to take first-team training as Magpies squad prepares for Benton return
Newcastle United academy duo Neil Redfearn and Ben Dawson are set to take first-team training, with the Magpies still looking to replace Rafa Benitez.
The United squad are back at the club’s Benton training base tomorrow, but the club are yet to find a successor to Spaniard Benitez, who left the club at the end of his three-year contract on Sunday.
The club are reportedly set to approach the Belgian FA for permission to speak to Roberto Martinez imminently, with Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta also thought to be under consideration. But as yet, the Magpies are without a manager and coaches with Benitez taking Paco de Miguel, Mikel Antía and Antonio Gómez with him to Dalian Yifang.
Last season Dawson was the club’s under-23 coach but was promoted to the academy head of coaching in a summer rejig, which saw former Liverpool Women coach Redfearn join.